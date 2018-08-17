vrijdag 17 augustus 2018
A new archaeological discovery in Rome - Domus Flavia of Saint Helena
Constantine appointed his mother Helena as Augusta Imperatrix, and gave her unlimited access to the imperial treasury in order to identify the relics of Judeo-Christian tradition. In 326-28 Helena undertook a trip to the Holy Places in Palestine. According to Eusebius of Caesarea she was responsible for the construction or beautification of two churches, the Church of the Nativity, Bethlehem, and the Church of Eleona on the Mount of Olives, sites of Christ's birth and ascension. Local founding legend attributes to Helena's orders the construction of a church in Egypt to identify the Burning Bush of Sinai. The chapel at Saint Catherine's Monastery—often referred to as the Chapel of Saint Helen—is dated to the year AD 330.
The archaeological excavation of the new lot in the basilica of Santa Croce in Gerusalemme in Rome extends the Domus excavation. The new rooms are nothing less than the living quarters of Helena's court ladies. Helena at the beginning of the fourth century governed Rome as a regent, while her son went to Constantinople. The new discoveries also made it possible to better determine the divisions between the various rooms. More light has been shed on the main entrance into the domus and the divisions between the various rooms have been appropriately established. The Basilica di Santa Croce in Gerusalemme or Basilica of the Holy Cross in Jerusalem is a Roman Catholic minor basilica and titular church in the Esquilino district of Rome.
